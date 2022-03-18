Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,112 shares of company stock worth $14,509,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.12. 35,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average is $283.54. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

