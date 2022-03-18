Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.30 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.