Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $123.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

