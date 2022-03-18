Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,147. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.