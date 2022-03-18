Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CABA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,059. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

