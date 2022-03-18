Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

CABA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

