BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 19,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

