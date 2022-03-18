BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.