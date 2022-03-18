Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 6.3%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.39. 13,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,186,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

