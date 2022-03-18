Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,902 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

