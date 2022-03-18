Bruce William Aunger Acquires 5,000 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,200.
Shares of UNI opened at C$2.65 on Friday. Unisync Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23.
