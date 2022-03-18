Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

NYSE BAMR traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.