Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.