Brokers Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.