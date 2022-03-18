Brokers Issue Forecasts for SP Plus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SP stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $712.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

