Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $502.09

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. American Trust purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,393,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,710. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $473.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.