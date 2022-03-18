Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $45.79

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

