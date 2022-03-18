Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price at $32.06

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $24.52.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.