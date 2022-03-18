Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price at $32.06

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

