Brokerages Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target at $27.83

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

KNBE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 26,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,173. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.80.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

