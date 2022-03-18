Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $12.40

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $763.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

