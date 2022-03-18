Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target at $22.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th.

IMBBY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 61,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,237. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

