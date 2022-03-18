Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $28.45

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.99. 39,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 680.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.