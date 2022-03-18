Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Target Price at $173.00

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

