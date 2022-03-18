Brokerages Set Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Target Price at $47.75

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FSS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 11,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $9,655,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

