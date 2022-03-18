Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $240.86

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.86.

CDNAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $132.19 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

