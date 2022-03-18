Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 188.57

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

