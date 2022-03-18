Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 188.57

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)
