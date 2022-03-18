Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$59.13

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE ACQ traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.52.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

