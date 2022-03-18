Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. AZEK reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

AZEK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 1,638,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,146,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in AZEK by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

