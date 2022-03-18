Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

