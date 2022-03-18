Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $54.20 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $268.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.09 million to $270.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,800,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 266,901 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

