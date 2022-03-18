Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to report $48.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $48.58 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 452,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The firm has a market cap of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Landec by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 61,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

