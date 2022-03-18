Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) to report $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

EVFM remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. 1,575,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,319. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

