Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will report $158.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.34 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 987,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

