Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $987.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

