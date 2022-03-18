Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

