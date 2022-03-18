Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ANIX remained flat at $$2.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

