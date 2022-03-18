Brokerages Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$2.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post ($2.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.66) and the lowest is ($2.94). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSVT opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

