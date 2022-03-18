Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) to report sales of $12.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.59 billion and the lowest is $12.28 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

