Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $793.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.80 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25,491.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

