Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 1,641,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,487,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,245,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.