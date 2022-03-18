Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,120,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.