Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. F-star Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

