Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.55. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 81,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

