Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $602.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

