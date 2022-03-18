Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 126,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.51. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.
In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
