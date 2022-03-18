Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BRLT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.