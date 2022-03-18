Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 444.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

