Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ BTNB opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Bridgetown 2 has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.99.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Bridgetown 2 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Bridgetown 2 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
