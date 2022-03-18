Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 498 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $32.75 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

