Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $902.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.